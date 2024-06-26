Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Installs New Officers At Luncheon

New officers were installed in ceremonies for Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary during their noon luncheon Monday, June 10th in the fellowship hall at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Montpelier.

Members gathered for their year-end luncheon meeting conducted by President Armeda Sawmiller. She led all in the auxiliary prayer followed by all enjoying a ham loaf meal with cottage potatoes, a variety of salads and pies.

Roll call was answered sharing a memorable vacation. The thought for the day was “There shall be eternal summer in the grateful heart” by Celia Thaxter. Treasurer Joyce Schelling performed the candlelight memorial ceremony honoring three auxiliary members who passed away this year—Mary Michael, Deloris Dennis and Jean Young.

Installation of officers was conducted by retiring President Armeda Sawmiller for the 2024-25 board of officers—shown from left to right: President Linda Dilworth, Vice President Elaine Willibey, Jr. Past President Armeda Sawmiller, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and Secretary Connie Dunseth. Historian Ruth Cooley also serves on the executive board.

During the summer months the program committee meets to schedule guest speakers for the general meetings beginning in October on the second Monday of each month. Membership will be promoted in September.