Montpelier Little League Teams Close Out Summer Season

10U CHAMPS … Montpelier White won the 10U league championship after beating Fayette 3-2 in the finals. Team members include: (Front) Bentley Apt, Jameson Frank, Michael Prasser, Kane Parrot. (Middle) Brant-ley Doan, Xzyrin Eidenier, Keegan Smith, Lincoln Clark, Harrison Rose, Gadge Taylor, Jackson Funk. (Back) Coach Smith, Coach Rose, Coach Clark, Coach Apt. Not pictured- Isiah Reed. 10U THIRD PLACE … The Montpelier 10u Navy team finished in third place at the 10U tournament in Fayette. Team members include: (Front) Rhett Hutchison, Keaton Saneholtz, Cashe Thomas, Maverick Din-gus, Brayzin Bell, Brayson Henry. (Middle) Julian Dohner, Ty Michael, Slade Farley, Jaxton Brancheau, Brax-ton Smith, Colton Gambler. (Back) Coaches: Steven Brancheau, Chase Thomas, Travis Smith, Brent Sane-holtz. 8U LOCOS … The Montpelier 8U team finished as runners-up in the season ending league tournament. Team members include: (Front) Jayden Jondreau, Carson Muehlfeld, Perrin Reid, Paxtyn Coleman, Dhami Foster, Reid Parrott. (Middle) Liam Aquino, Kellen Snow, Alex Decker, CJ Owen, Brody Clifford. (Back) Coaches: Matt Reid, Shawn Owen, Taylor Muehlfeld. 12U LOCOS … The Montpelier 12U squad also placed second in the league tournament to conclude the sea-son. Team members include: (Front) Nathan Priest, Jordan Brown, Carter Harrington, Logan Vaccaro, Cody Green. (Middle) Hazen Smith, Braxton Henry, Aidyn Williams, Abel Stoy, Isaac Owen, Lohgan Decker, Carzin Bell, Braxton Brown, Kole Grubb. (Back) Coaches: Shawn Owen, Chase Henry, Randy Priest.