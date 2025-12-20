Montpelier Native Jon Husted Files For 2026 U.S. Senate Race

COLUMBUS — The office of Sen. Jon Husted reported that Husted has officially filed petitions to appear on the ballot for the 2026 Ohio Senate race.

The filing capped a week of active campaigning for the seat, according to his office.

“From the Ohio Statehouse to the U.S. Capitol, I’ve always fought for Ohio’s hard-working families,” Husted said in a statement.

“I’m running because too many people in Washington have forgotten what it’s like to live, work and raise a family here. My focus is on lowering costs, creating good-paying jobs, securing the border, and making America affordable again.”

Husted, a northwest Ohio native from Montpelier, has frequently pointed to his small-town roots as shaping his priorities in public service.

He previously served as Ohio’s lieutenant governor alongside Gov. Mike DeWine and was appointed to his current U.S. Senate seat in January.

The seat opened when former Sen. JD Vance became the nation’s vice president.