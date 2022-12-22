Montpelier @ North Central Boys Varsity Basketball

North Central 65 Montpelier 58

PIONEER – Ben Pettit poured in 25 points and Joey Burt added 19 as North Central (2-4) earned a 65-58 non-conference home win.

The Locos (2-5) had two players in double digits with Garrett Walz pumping in 20 and Grant Girrell had six buckets and four free throws for 16.

MONTPELIER (58) – G. Walz 20; Thorp 5; Sommer 0; Camper 6; Girrell 16; Martin 2; Brink 3; Grime 6; Cooley 0; Totals: 17-5-9 – 58

NORTH CENTRAL (65) – J. Burt 19; Q. Burt 0; Turner 0; Douglass 0; Meyers 9; Kidston 5; Smeltzer 5; Beard 2; Hicks 0; Pettit 25; Totals: 23-4-7 – 65

Montpelier 13 6 19 20 – 58

North Central 14 10 23 18 – 65

Junior Varsity: Montpelier, 34-33

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.