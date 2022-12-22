Ohio Turnpike Issues Weather Event Travel Restriction For High-Profile Vehicles

BEREA, Ohio (Dec. 22, 2022) – In anticipation of a major weather event, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel restriction for all high-profile vehicles from 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, to 8 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25. (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches.)

The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires: