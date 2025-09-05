MONTPELIER PARK BOARD: Pool Manager Reports Over 10,000 Visitors For Summer Program

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FINAL REPORT … Scott Gordon, former Pony League Commissioner, gives his final report and farewell to the Montpelier Park Board of Recreation.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Montpelier Park Board held its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Recreation Office.

The session was called to order by Sandy Go...