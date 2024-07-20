Montpelier Trio Performs Well In Lima Junior Golf Association Event

LOCOS GOLFERS … Montpelier brothers Kenneth and Malachi Smeltzer along with teammate Owen Sommer competed last Tuesday at Springbrook Golf Club in Lima in the Gray’s Cappie Sportswear Open. Incoming freshman Malachi Smeltzer shot a 10-over 80 and would win a four-hole playoff to take first in the 14-15 division. In the 16-18 division, junior-to-be Kenneth Smeltzer fired a 71 to place first while incoming sophomore Owen Sommer carded an 80 to finish 13th. Shown following their rounds are Owen Sommer, Malachi Smeltzer, and Kenneth Smeltzer. (PHOTO PROVIDED)