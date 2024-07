Archbold 12U Baseball Wins Championship At All-Star Tournament

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHAMPIONS … Archbold 12U won the 12U All-Star Tournament held at Archbold’s Memorial Park, defeating Napoleon 11-6, LC Mavericks 14-4, Ottawa-Glandorf 12-0, and Ottawa-Glandorf again in the championship game 10-1. Members of the team are: Front Row: Kane Overmier, Zayd Guelde, Dawson Martz, Eli King, Alex Baden, Grady Rupp. Back Row: Coach; Derric Martinez, Grant Cover, Ollie Babcock, Zeke Serrano, Gus Legato, Gus Babcock, Bronzen Glore, Coach; Brandon Cover.