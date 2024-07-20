Vernon French (1926 – 2024)

(Former Bryan City Council Member)

Vernon Lee French, died on March 3, 2024, at Robson Reserve in Sun Lakes, AZ. He was born May 21, 1926, in Spink County and raised in Beadle County South Dakota to Pearl and Earl French.

Vernon lived and attended school in Beadle County South Dakota. He married Marilyn June Palmer on June 13, 1948, in Danube, Minnesota after his return from WWII. They raised three children.

Vern and Marilyn moved from Danube, Minnesota to Bryan, Ohio in 1959 for Vern to take a position with the Ohio Art Company where they made their home for 59 years.

In 1991 Vern retired from the Ohio Art Company as the Director of Transportation and Warehousing. Since 2001 they lived in Sunbird Golf Resort in Chandler, AZ, initially as snowbirds (winters) and full-time starting in 2017.

In the early years Vernon farmed until graduating from Humbolt Institute in St. Paul, MN before moving to Bryan, Ohio.

Vernon served on Bryan City Council for 25 years and volunteered in the community through several organizations, Lions Club, Masonic Temple, Butler Street Faith United Methodist Church and New Hope Church. Vern and Marilyn played in several bridge clubs in Bryan and Chandler, golf and loved “coffee with the guys”

Vernon loved his family; especially hosting family holidays and gatherings. He also loved the A-to-Z senior group and Sunday school class with New Hope Church.

Vernon also loved attending the Community Church of Sunbird in Chandler, AZ where Vernon served on the leadership committee for four years.

He is remembered as being such a great guy, an excellent listener, a gardener, and a talented woodworker and will be fondly remembered.

Vernon was preceded in death by Marilyn in 2020 after almost 72 years of marriage, his father, Earl; his mother, Pearl; and his sisters, Jean Hurst of Redfield, SD, Lois Poe of Bonilla, SD, brothers, Wayne French, and Norman French of Redfield, SD.

He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Christianson of Kalispell, Montana; son, Curtis (Susan) French of Syracuse, Indiana and Chandler, AZ; son, Craig (Pat) French of Norwalk, Ohio; daughter, Cherri (Steve) Meyer of Bryan and Chandler, AZ; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A Celebration of Vernon’s Life, will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor David Nichols officiating the service and graveside. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 prior to the service. Interment with military rites presented by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Guard and the US Navy Honor Detail will be held following the Celebration of Life at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the Vernon L. French Memorial Scholarship c/o Bryan Area Foundation, P O Box 651, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

To sign the online guest book or leave condolences for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com .