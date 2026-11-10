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MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Moves Trail Extension Forward, Introduces 2027 Budget

By No Comments5 Mins Read

Montpelier Village Council moved forward with the next phase of the Iron Horse River Trail, amended its 2026 appropriations and introduced its proposed 2027 budget during its meeting Monday, Nov. 9.

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