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EDGERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Recognizes EHS Student In National FFA Band

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The Edgerton Local Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with board members Lyn Bowsher, Nick Hug, Gary Plotts, Bob Siebenaler and Scott Zimmer all present.

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