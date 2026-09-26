Montpelier Wildlife Habitat Site To Host Free Fall Open House Oct. 10

MONTPELIER – The Shelly Company will hold a fall open house at its Montpelier North Wildlife Habitat Site on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The site is located at 12751 State Route 576, Montpelier.

Guests are invited to enjoy free fishing, hayrides, site tours, pumpkin painting, hot dogs and more.

The site is a former sand and gravel mine. It is one of five Shelly Company sites certified by the Wildlife Habitat Council, a nonprofit that works with companies to restore land no longer in use.

For questions, call or text 740-607-6176, or contact Hunter Davis at 740-438-8693.