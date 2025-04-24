Museum Of Fulton County To Host Mother’s Day Tea On May 10

PRESS RELEASE – A traditional Mother’s Day Tea will be held on Saturday, May 10 at the History Manor in Wauseon.

During this popular afternoon event, registered guests are invited to celebrate tea culture from the countries represented in the museum’s “We the People” exhibit.

Presented by the Museum of Fulton County, the Mother’s Day Tea offers guests an opportunity to taste fine teas, homemade scones, luncheon sandwiches, and delicious desserts in a delightful, vintage setting.

“Our Mother’s Day Tea is a perfect time to sip tea, laugh, and create special memories with your daughter, granddaughter, or special friends,” shared John Swearingen Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“As part of our “We the People” exhibit, we continue to celebrate the immigrants that came to Fulton County to make a new life, and our Mother’s Day Tea will highlight tastes of tea from across the sea!”

Guests can register to attend the Mother’s Day Tea at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. Reservations and prepayment are required since seating is limited for this special event at the History Manor located at 229 Monroe St. in Wauseon.

Tickets are $25, and are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922. A 10 percent member discount is available when ordering in person or over the phone. Mother’s Day Tea tickets are non-refundable.

Other upcoming events planned at the Museum of Fulton County include a National Train Day celebration on Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. History-inspired art classes will continue throughout the spring and summer as part of The Artful Academy at the Museum (by reservation only).

“Beginning Genealogy 102” will be held on Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the museum. Reservations are required for this free genealogy workshop focused on church, census and courthouse records.

Additional event information can be found online at museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events Event tickets are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about special events, classes, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.