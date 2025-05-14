National Hospital Week Celebration Underway

Celebrating National Hospital Week: Honoring Our Healthcare Heroes!

This week, from May 11 to May 17, we join the nation in recognizing the incredible contributions of healthcare workers who make a difference every single day.

From doctors and nurses to therapists, engineers, and volunteers, these heroes are the heart of our local hospitals, ensuring our communities stay healthy and strong.

Let’s take a moment to express our gratitude to these amazing individuals who go above and beyond for their patients and neighbors. Whether it’s a simple “thank you,” a heartfelt note, or attending local hospital events, your appreciation means the world.

Hospitals are more than just buildings—they are the backbone of our communities, powered by the dedication and compassion of their staff.

Join us in celebrating National Hospital Week and showing our support for the healthcare heroes who care for us when we need it most!

#NationalHospitalWeek #HealthcareHeroes #CommunityCare #TheVillageReporter