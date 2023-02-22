NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Members Discuss Communal Respect

HEARING REPORT … The board listens to the treasurer’s report as part of their February 21 meeting. (PHOT ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
The regular session for the North Central Local Board of Education meeting started at 6 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance.
Roll call was taken and Board members Anthony Burnett, Kati Burt, Chuck Haynes, Tim Livengood, and Shane Martin were all present.
