North Central’s Cody Kruse Named Student Of The Month At FCCC

STUDENT OF THE MONTH … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Cody Kruse from North Central High School as Student of the Month. Cody is the grandson of Rose Cooksey and is a senior in the Powersports program at the Career Center. Cody was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Soles. He is a member of FFA at the Career Center. After Cody graduates, he plans to become a stock car racer. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2022-2023 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport. (PHOTO PROVIDED)