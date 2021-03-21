North Star Donates $10,000 To Fulton County’s V Project

DELTA, OH – North Star BlueScope Steel has donated $10,000 to the V Project in Fulton County. The Toledo Community Foundation started the V Project to raise awareness of COVID-19 and encourage vaccinations. Members of the North Star team will also volunteer at a call center to schedule vaccine appointments.

Sean Savage, founder of the V Project, said, “We appreciate North Star BlueScope’s financial and personnel support of our efforts to educate people about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

“They understand the importance of giving back to the community. We look forward to continuing this partnership in the months ahead as we work toward the goal of victory over COVID through vaccination.”

The V Project is one of many non-profit organizations that North Star supports. Each year, the company’s employees serve food that North Star donates to a community meal funded by The Delta Outreach and Open Door.

Those non-profits help people in need find housing and jobs. North Star is also heavily involved with Triangular Processing, a non-profit in Wauseon that provides jobs for disabled individuals.

Other local causes and organizations that receive North Star donations include The North West Ohio Food Bank, United Way of Fulton County and SEW Hope, as well as youth athletic programs, nursing homes and fire departments.