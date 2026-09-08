Northwest Ohio Businesses Thank Truck Drivers During National Appreciation Week

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs September 13-19. The Village Reporter marked the week with a full page in the September 9, 2026 edition, supported by Disbro Trucking L.L.C. of Edon, McMahon’s Best One of Bryan, and Meyers Bros. Trucking, Interstate Truck and Trailer Repair and GTS Rapid Response of Pioneer.

The page carries two features. “Then & Now: How Trucking Has Changed” traces the shift from solid rubber tires, open cabs and paper maps to automatic transmissions, air-ride seats, commercial GPS navigation, electronic logging devices and automatic emergency braking. “What Truck Drivers Wish Other Motorists Knew” covers blind spots, stopping distance, following distance, passing, wide turns, railroad crossings and sharing Northwest Ohio’s two-lane roads.