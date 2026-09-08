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Suicide Prevention Month: What Parents Should Know And How To Start The Conversation

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September is Suicide Prevention Month. The full page below, from this week’s edition, covers youth mental health warning signs, the pressures of life online, how to start a conversation about suicide and where to find help. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by call or text, and also assists people who are concerned about a friend or loved one.

Suicide Prevention Month page, The Village Reporter, September 9, 2026

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