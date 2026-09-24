Evergreen FFA Attends 3rd Grade Fulton County Ag Fest

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
AG FEST … On Sept. 15, Evergreen FFA members attended the Third Grade Ag Fest hosted by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District at the Fulton County Fairgrounds outside Wauseon. At the event, FFA chapters and community members from Fulton County led a variety of hands-on activities for the students, including veterinary practice, small animal presentations and equipment to learn about. Six FFA members from Evergreen attended and were asked to create a presentation on small animal care. The members brought chickens and a lamb to present to the third-graders, who learned more about how to raise chickens and lambs. Students were even given the opportunity to pet and feed the animals. Pictured are Evergreen FFA members who attended the Third Grade Ag Fest, where they presented their small livestock to third-graders.