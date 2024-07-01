Northwest Ohio Fireworks – Respect Those Who Struggle With Loud Noise

NEWSPAPER STAFF – As the 4th of July approaches, and communities across Northwest Ohio prepare to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, barbecues, and festivities, it is important to remember that not everyone experiences the holiday in the same way. While the crackle of fireworks and the boom of firecrackers may be synonymous with the holiday for many, it can be a source of discomfort for veterans, the elderly, and those with autism who may struggle with loud noises.

In the spirit of camaraderie and respect for our fellow residents, it’s essential to be mindful of the impact of fireworks and other loud celebrations on those around us. Taking a moment to consider the needs of others can ensure that everyone can enjoy the holiday safely and comfortably.

Veterans who have served in the military may experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of their service. For many, the sound of fireworks can trigger distressing memories and anxiety. By being considerate and aware of the potential effects of fireworks, we can show our appreciation for their sacrifices.

Similarly, elderly individuals may find loud noises disruptive and distressing. As we come together to celebrate, it’s important to keep in mind the needs of our older neighbors, who may appreciate advance notice about any planned fireworks displays in the area.

Additionally, individuals with autism or sensory sensitivities may find the sudden, loud noises associated with fireworks overwhelming. By communicating with our neighbors and providing them with advance notice, we can help create a more inclusive and accommodating environment for everyone.

It is recommended that those planning to set off fireworks or engage in loud celebrations check with their neighbors beforehand. Simple communication and coordination can make a significant difference in ensuring that everyone can enjoy the holiday festivities without unnecessary discomfort.

As we commemorate the 4th of July, let us celebrate with consideration for those around us. By being mindful of the impact of our celebrations on others, we can foster a sense of community and inclusivity that embodies the spirit of Independence Day.