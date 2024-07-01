Reader’s Choice: Favorite Ice Cream Shops Named

Reader’s Choice: Favorite Ice Cream Shops
The Village Reporter recently asked its readers about their favorite ice cream shops, and the responses poured in, reflecting the diverse array of beloved establishments in the region. Here are some of the top picks from the enthusiastic locals:
- Josey Laukhuf – Edon Dairy Treat
- Grace Rodriguez – Edon Dairy Treat
- Carol Church – Edon Dairy Treat
- Krista Gobrogge – Rita’s in Grand Rapids
- Violet Marie – Honey bear ice cream
- Kimberly Kinsman – Tony’s Dairy Barn in Wauseon
- Kecia Rodriguez – Debbie’s Dairy Freeze in Bryan and Kommon Kravings in Montpelier
- Michelle Henricks – Edon Dairy Treat
- Lacey Beck – Edon Dairy Treat
- Connor Wheeler – Culver’s in Angola
- Kelly Higgins – Millcreek Coffee in WU
- Tina Brents – Sundae Station Bowling Green Ohio
- Kaitlyn Warner – Hannah’s Soft Serve
- Annette Long – Eric’s
- Denise Jack Sheets – Panther ice cream in Stryker
- Carma Grime – Eric’s in Archbold or Defiance, Homestead north of Archbold
- Sandy Short – Homestead
- Steph Powers – Kommon Kravings
- Stacy Rosendaul – Edon Dairy Treat
- Robin Kemp – Homestead north of Archbold
- Jennie Hicks Taylor – Debbie’s Dairy Freeze, Bryan
- JW King – Scoops, Ice Cream in Angola
- Audrie Marie – Sunday’s Market
- Beth Votaw – Lemon from Pioneer Pizza Barn
- Dorothy Montgomery Bock – Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream
- Kathryn Brown – Eric’s Ice Cream Factory
- Kim Ladd Lerma – Homestead
- Celia Wilson – Tiny’s Dairy Barn
- Morgan Cameron – Kommon Kravings
- Raina Cox – Eric’s Ice Cream Factory
- Julia Angelica – Tiny’s Dairy Barn
- Marissa Hergert – Riverview Frosty Boy
- Teresa Zimmerman – Twisty freeze Delta Ohio or Tiny’s Dairy Barn Wauseon
- Amy Missler – Various options including Debbies Dairy Freeze, Eric’s Ice Cream Factory, I.C. Treats -N- Things, Dairy Queen, The Tiger Den Dairy Bar, Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt, and Apache Dairy Bar
- Ashley Nellist – Edon Dairy Treat in Edon Ohio and Madd Maddies in Pioneer