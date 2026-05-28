Northwest Ohio Housing Market Creates Opportunities For Both Buyers And Sellers

(Maumee, OH – May 26, 2026) – The Northwest Ohio housing market continued to shift toward more balanced conditions in April 2026, creating new opportunities for both buyers and sellers across the region.

Inventory levels increased compared to last year, giving buyers more options and additional time to make purchasing decisions. At the same time, home prices remained strong, reflecting continued demand and steady market confidence.

In the single-family market, prices continued to rise year-over-year, while homes maintained a consistent pace on the market. Although sales activity slowed slightly in April, year-to-date sales and overall market volume remain ahead of last year.

The condo and villa market also saw increased inventory and longer selling times, providing buyers with greater flexibility while still supporting stable home values overall.





“This market is creating advantages for both buyers and sellers,” said Shalonda Thurmond, President of Northwest Ohio REALTORS®. “Buyers are gaining more choices and negotiating opportunities, while sellers continue to benefit from strong home values when properties are priced appropriately. We’re seeing a healthier, more balanced market take shape across Northwest Ohio.”

Northwest Ohio REALTORS® reports that rising inventory and steady pricing trends continue to support long-term stability in the region’s housing market.

For more information about the Northwest Ohio housing market, visit nworealtors.com.

About Northwest Ohio REALTORS®

Northwest Ohio REALTORS® serves over 2,000 real estate professionals across a 10-county region and operates the Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information System (NORIS) MLS. The organization provides market data, advocacy, and resources to support homeownership and the real estate industry.

— Press Release

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