Northwest Ohio SWCD Offering Jr. Conservationist Program For Youth

The Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts are pleased to offer a free at-home “Do-It-Yourself” Jr. Conservationist summer program. The program’s hands-on activities and registration can be found online at www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.

The soon-to-be Jr. Conservationist will have fun learning about soil, water, plants, animals, community, and nature exploration by completing the required number of activities in each category and submitting photos of yourself doing the activities or photos of the completed projects by Wednesday, August 25th.

Photos will be sent to your county’s local SWCD contact, who will send you a welcome message once you register.

Upon completion of the program and received photos, you will be sent a certificate for free.

If you would also like a Jr. Conservationist t-shirt for $10.00 (unless sponsored for free by your local SWCD), it will be invoiced and available for pick up at your SWCD office or can be mailed to you for an additional $5.00 fee.

The Williams SWCD will sponsor t-shirts for the first ten Jr. Conservationists to complete the program in Williams County.

If you don’t wish to register and receive a t-shirt and certificate, you can still enjoy the activities on your own for free!

If you are interested, contact Anne Marie Michaels at the Williams SWCD, 419-636-9395 or visit www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html for more information and to register online.