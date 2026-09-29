Northwest State Hits Record Enrollment As 97.8% Of Grads Find Related Jobs

L to R: Eric Waldron, Rep. Jim Hoops, Shawn Hendrix, Dr. Todd Hernandez, Mickey Schwarzbek

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College set a new enrollment record and reported that 97.8% of surveyed graduates found jobs related to their program in less than six months, President Dr. Todd Hernandez told a crowd of business, industry and community leaders at the college’s “State of the College” Address on Sept. 23.

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The event was held at the Voinovich Auditorium on the Archbold Campus. It was an external offering, with elected officials and representatives of the NSCC Board of Trustees also in attendance.

Hernandez said that while many colleges and universities are still working to get back to pre-COVID enrollment, Northwest State has continued an upward trend. Enrollment reached a record 3,210.8 FTE in fiscal year 2025 and topped that with 3,394.3 FTE in fiscal year 2026. FTE, or full-time equivalency, measures all students enrolled in for-credit programs. The college credits the record to its workforce development team, Custom Training Solutions, along with recent modest growth in its traditional student population.

Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Hernandez also cited the college’s 2025 Graduate Employment Survey. Four out of five graduates are working in their field of study, and 97.8% were employed in a field related to their credential or program in less than six months. One-third received a promotion or pay raise after graduation.

The survey also looked at the cost of an education. Of graduates surveyed, 90.7% received some form of financial aid, including scholarships, and 53.7% had no student loans. In all, 88.9% said the money they invested in their NSCC education was a valuable investment in their futures, and 92.6% said they would recommend NSCC to others.

On workforce development, Hernandez said 27 area companies with 137 apprentices have apprenticeship partnerships through Northwest State. The companies are in manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, building and construction, steel, food packaging and other fields, and are located in 12 counties.

His speech ran nearly 30 minutes and included a progress update on the college’s “Elevate Northwest Ohio” initiative. He closed with forward-looking facilities updates for both the Archbold and Van Wert campuses, aimed at improving the student experience.

The program was opened by emcee Joel Miller and NSCC Board of Trustees Chair Mickey Schwarzbek.

Joel Miller, emcee

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Mickey Schwarzbek, NSCC Board of Trustees Chair

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Shawn Hendrix, JobsOhio Talent Strategy Manager, outlined the state’s workforce needs and the initiatives and investments made to fill those positions.

Shawn Hendrix, JobsOhio Talent Strategy Manager

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The closing speaker was Eric Waldron, a 1998 NSCC graduate and Operations Manager at Worthington Steel. Speakers throughout the day made the case that Northwest State provides a high-quality, high-impact education to meet the region’s workforce needs.

Eric Waldron, NSCC alum

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Registration for the spring 2027 semester opens for student-veterans on Friday, Oct. 9, and opens to all students on Monday, Oct. 12. For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call NSCC Admissions at 419-267-1320.

Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted college that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. It offers associate degrees with transfer options, short-term certificate programs and workforce training programs. More information is at NorthwestState.edu or 419-267-5511.

— Press Release

Submit yours here.