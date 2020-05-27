Not Guilty Pleas Entered On Eight Felony Indictments In Larry Vogelsong Homicide

By: Timothy Kays

Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray announced on May 20 that Dustin M. Vogelsong, age 34 of 5704 Behnfeldt Road, Ney, entered not guilty pleas in the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for the eight indictments that he currently faces.

On April 29, Vogelsong was indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury with one count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony, in the case of the March 1 murder of Larry Vogelsong, age 74, of rural Bryan. Vogelsong was also indicted on one count of attempted murder, a felony of the first degree; two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree; two counts of kidnapping, also felonies of the second degree; one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree, and one count of cruelty to a companion animal, a felony of the fifth degree.

A competency evaluation and criminal responsibility evaluation has been ordered, with Vogelsong remanded and held without bond.

Authorities allege that on March 1, 2020, at his residence on Behnfeldt Road in Ney, Vogelsong did purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause the death of his grandfather, 74-year-old Larry Vogelsong.

Authorities further allege that Vogelsong also attempted to purposely cause the death of an adult female at the same location. During the incident he caused serious physical harm to that victim, using a shovel as a deadly weapon. Authorities also allege that following the aforementioned incidents,

Vogelsong then stole his grandfather’s car, and removed his two young children from the residence as he was fleeing the area. The children were later released unharmed at a location in Michigan. During the course of the incident, Vogelsong killed a pet cat.

