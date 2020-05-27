Swanton Man Sentenced For Domestic Violence

Two individuals were sentenced on May 21, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Andy Smart, 19, of 10587 Co. Rd. 4, Swanton, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member who was pregnant.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Smart to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, and court appoint counsel fees, have no contact with the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program with The Center of Child & Family Advocacy, and complete all aftercare recommendations, and serve 41 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Smart spending 11 months in prison.

Kayla Hahn, 22, of 33 Sunnydale Lane, Napoleon, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Permitting Drug Abuse.

She did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeded five times the bulk amount but was less than five times the bulk amount. She also allowed her vehicle to be used during the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Hahn to a mandatory 3 years in prison for Trafficking in Drugs, and a definite prison term of 10 months for Permitting Drug Abuse.

Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 3 years. The Judge further ordered forfeiture of Defendant’s vehicle to the State.