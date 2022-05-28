Number Of COVID Cases In Fulton County Rise While Dropping Williams County

By: Daniel Cooley

The last two weeks of data brought more bad news for Fulton County. With a number of proposed 264 cases per 100,000 people, Fulton County moved into 33rd place and into the undesirable medium incidence level.

The actual number of new cases for the past two weeks is at 111, in a county of 42,126 people. On the positive, there was just one new hospitalization over the past two weeks.

On the positive side, Williams County’s number of cases dropped down from 210 over the previous two weeks to a 191 number per 100,000 over the past two weeks.

With an actual number of 70 new cases over the past two weeks, Williams County also dropped down to the low incidence level.

However, the drop in Williams County doesn’t necessarily mean that the drop will continue. That’s according to Kim Cupp, Director of Environmental Health for Fulton County.

“It is a challenge to determine whether or not the numbers would go down, It could be a lot of ups and downs, numbers wise,” Cupp said.

“The most important thing is to make sure that you’ve had all of your vaccinations.Getting vaccinated doesn’t mean you won’t get Covid.”

“But so far, those who have been vaccinated have much milder symptoms than those who haven’t been vaccinated. Vaccinations and getting tested are good tools to deal with Covid.”

“Check with your provider on what precautions you need to take, especially if you are compromised health wise, to begin with,” Cupp continued.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com