NWOAL BASEBALL: Evergreen Remains Unbeaten In NWOAL After Defeating Swanton, 7-1

BACK TO THE BAG … Evergreen’s Blake Boucher dives back to third base while Swanton’s Carsen Lemons goes to apply the tag.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

THROWING FOR THE OUT … Swanton starting pitcher Luke Marlow throws to second base during the Bulldogs NWOAL contest at Evergreen.

By: Joe Blystone

METAMORA (April 17, 2025) - Not that long ago, Eve...