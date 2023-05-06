NWOAL BASEBALL: Evergreen Rolls Past Wauseon 15-5

By: Joe Blystone

WAUSEON - On Cinco de Mayo, Evergreen made it cinco veces tres, meaning five times three in a 15-5 five inning romp over Wauseon.

"It was nice to get a win after being on a three-game skid," said Viking coach Mark Cymbolin. "It's nice to get a league win to get us back to even at 3-3 and a chance to finish above .500. We still have goals as we head into the tournament draw."