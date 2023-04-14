NWOAL BASEBALL: Evergreen Shocks League Favorite Bryan 6-1

By: Joe Blystone
METAMORA - Evergreen has been the epitome of a graph from an EKG machine so far this spring, full of dips and pinnacles.
After dropping their first league game in an ugly loss to Liberty Center, the Vikings hit one of those peaks as Layne Vance twirled a five-hitter in a 6-1 win over pre-season NWOAL favorite Bryan.
