Remington Beck (1999-2023)

Remington W. Beck, 23, of Bryan passed away in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Born on August 8, 1999 in Sylvania, OH to Robert W. and Amy R. (Stickney) Beck,

Remington graduated from North Central High School in 2018. On April 8, 2023 he married Rheanna R. Stoy.

Remington attended First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. Since 2014, Remington was employed by Owen’s Electric in Montpelier as an electrician.

He also worked at Nocking Point Outfitters in Bryan as a bow tech. An avid outdoorsman, Remington loved getting out into nature through hunting, camping, fishing, trapping, and coon hunting with his bluetick hound: “Buddy 2.0.”

He took pleasure in the quiet focus of fly tying and archery, but also loved the adventure of ranger rides and even bull riding (“For a hot second”).

Above all, his greatest passion was for his family, especially his son. Before Remington became too sick to travel, he and Rheanna were planning a trip to Montana to see if they could live off the land, a dream of his father.

Remington Beck was an outdoorsman, a cowboy, a son, a brother, a father, a husband, and a fighter, who lived his life with a mix of true grit and grace, working hard to provide for his family while finding joy in the beauty of the natural world and with the people that he loved most.

He is survived by his wife, Rheanna; son Ryder Wayne; mother Amy Beck; sister Rea Beck; paternal grandparents Larry (Kay) Beck and Diana Beck all of Bryan; maternal grandparents Marvin Stickney of Montpelier and Jackie (John) Corman of Alvordton.

Remington was preceded in death by his father Robert Beck in 2014.

Visitation for Remington will be on Sunday, April 15, 2023 from 1-6pm at the First Presbyterian Church at 114 West Washington Street in Montpelier . Services will be on Monday at 11am at the church with Pastor Nick Woodall to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ryder Beck Memorial Fund C/O: Amy Beck.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.