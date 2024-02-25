NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Big First Quarter Paces Evergreen In 56-39 Win Over Swanton

By: Joe Blystone
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
publisher@thevillagereporter.com
METAMORA - (February 23, 2024) - Tick, tick tick, tick....Two minutes into the game Swanton held a 4-2 lead. And su...
SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.
Not currently a subscriber? Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!