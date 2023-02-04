NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Wauseon Uses Long Range Shooting To Cut Down Delta 54-31

NWOAL SHOWDOWN … Elijah McLeod goes to the hole for the Indians on a fastbreak layup attempt after a Delta turnover in the first half. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
By: Nate Calvin
DELTA – The remedy when facing a 2-3 zone defense is three-point shooting, which the Wauseon Indians did plenty of on Friday night at Delta High School.
Wauseon went 10/21 from beyond the arc led by seven from Tyson Rodriguez to cruise to a 54-31 win in a matchup of teams tied for the top spot in the league entering the game.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.