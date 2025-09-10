NWOAL BOYS SOCCER: Bryan Beats Evergreen 2-0 Behind 34-Shot Barrage

NWOAL BATTLE … Bryan’s Bryce Welling works his way downfield in the Golden Bears’ 2-0 win over Evergreen.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DIVING STOP … Evergreen goalkeeper Alex Mossing lays out to stop one of Bryan’s 17 shots on goal as part of a 34-shot night.

Bryan 2, Evergreen 0

BRYAN – Carter Luce scored off a corner kick and Carter Altaffer tallied a goal off an assist from Max Burton to help Bryan ...