Fulton County Superintendents To Hold Press Conference On Consolidation Concerns

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The superintendents for Fulton County public schools are preparing to meet on Thursday to discuss potential legislative attempts at consolidating school districts across Ohio.

The planned meeting follows a joint statement released Tuesday by the superintendents of Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Pike-Delta-York, Swanton, and Wauseon schools.

In the letter, addressed to parents and guardians, the group strongly opposed the idea of consolidation, warning families that the move could undermine local control and community identity.

“Can you imagine all seven Fulton County school districts becoming one district? The very fabric of each school district, township, corporation, village and their individual identities would be threatened by politics,” the superintendents wrote.

The statement encouraged families to stay engaged, research proposed legislation and reach out to lawmakers. “Your rights and votes matter,” the letter said, urging the public to make their voices heard before any decisions are made that could affect education in the county.

At the heart of the controversy is growing speculation about state-level efforts to reduce Ohio’s more than 600 public school districts. In their letter, Fulton County’s superintendents argued that lawmakers are “systematically dismantling public education,” by shifting state money to private schools while weakening support for public schools.

Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, however, pushed back against the superintendents’ claims. Responding on social media, McColley stated, “If they would have called and asked, I would have told any of them that forced consolidation is not going to happen while I am Senate President.”

He also disputed the accusation that lawmakers are undermining public education. “Lawmakers have provided record funding to public schools in the last several budgets,” McColley said.

School leaders however pushed back on this, with a social media post put out by Wauseon Schools, saying the following. “Fulton County Superintendents have attempted to meet with you as shown in the attached photos.

“Your senior aide clearly stated that you were not accepting meetings and to date we have not heard from your office until your disappointing Facebook comment last night.”

Attached to this social media post was a string of emails dating back to December of 2024. These emails show Wauseon Superintendent Troy Armstrong inviting Senator McColley to the school to meet, and to also have the opportunity to take a tour of the grounds.

He also extended an invite to the Senator to meet with the school board or meet with all seven school superintendents in the county during one of their breakfast or lunch meetings.

Mr. Armstrong also asked what the Senator’s preferred form of communication was and that he was interested in having open communication between the Senator and the school district.

Replies sent from the Senator’s office, made by a Marcella Perretti, show responses of adding the requests to their list for the new year. It was stated that they would reach out next year to schedule the meeting.

The school leaders will hold a press conference to address the matter on Thursday, September 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Swanton Board of Education.