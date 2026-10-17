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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Archbold Shuts Out Bryan 42-0, Sets Up Showdown With Liberty Center

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ARCHBOLD (Oct. 16, 2026) — The Archbold Bluestreaks continued their dominant season Friday night, dismantling the Bryan Golden Bears 42-0 behind a fast start offensively and a suffocating defensive performance that kept Bryan from finding any rhythm throughout the contest.

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