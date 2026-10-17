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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Nagel Scores Five Times As Delta Routs Evergreen, 71-0

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METAMORA (Oct. 16, 2026) - Age-wise, the difference between freshmen and juniors, then sophomores and seniors, is just two years. Physicality-wise, the difference between freshmen and juniors, then sophomores and seniors, can be immense.

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