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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Archbold Uses Fast Start To Bury Wauseon, 48-7

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ARCHBOLD (Oct. 2, 2026) - The Archbold Bluestreaks put on an early clinic at home Friday night against the Wauseon Indians on their way to a 48-7 victory, their 10th straight win over their Fulton County rivals.

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