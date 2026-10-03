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High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 3, 2026

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CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Evergreen @ Clay Invitational 8:30am
Delta @ Old Fort Invitational 9am
Bryan/Wauseon @ Kalida Invitational 9am
Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Invitational 9am

GIRLS TENNIS

Division II Sectionals @ Ottawa Hills 9am

VOLLEYBALL

Tinora @ Archbold 9:30am
Hilltop @ Evergreen 10am
Edon @ Antwerp 10am
Wauseon @ Defiance 10am
Garfield Heights @ North Central 11am

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake @ Bryan 10am
Maumee @ Wauseon 10am

BOYS SOCCER

MVCD @ Archbold 11am
Napoleon @ Bryan 12pm
Maumee @ Wauseon 12pm

FOOTBALL

Kennedy Catholic (PA) @ Stryker 7pm

 

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