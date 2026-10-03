High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 3, 2026

CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Evergreen @ Clay Invitational 8:30am
Delta @ Old Fort Invitational 9am
Bryan/Wauseon @ Kalida Invitational 9am
Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Invitational 9am
GIRLS TENNIS
Division II Sectionals @ Ottawa Hills 9am
VOLLEYBALL
Tinora @ Archbold 9:30am
Hilltop @ Evergreen 10am
Edon @ Antwerp 10am
Wauseon @ Defiance 10am
Garfield Heights @ North Central 11am
GIRLS SOCCER
Lake @ Bryan 10am
Maumee @ Wauseon 10am
BOYS SOCCER
MVCD @ Archbold 11am
Napoleon @ Bryan 12pm
Maumee @ Wauseon 12pm
FOOTBALL
Kennedy Catholic (PA) @ Stryker 7pm
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