High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 3, 2026

Archbold/Evergreen @ Clay Invitational 8:30am

Delta @ Old Fort Invitational 9am

Bryan/Wauseon @ Kalida Invitational 9am

Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Invitational 9am

Division II Sectionals @ Ottawa Hills 9am

Tinora @ Archbold 9:30am

Hilltop @ Evergreen 10am

Edon @ Antwerp 10am

Wauseon @ Defiance 10am

Garfield Heights @ North Central 11am

Lake @ Bryan 10am

Maumee @ Wauseon 10am

MVCD @ Archbold 11am

Napoleon @ Bryan 12pm

Maumee @ Wauseon 12pm

Kennedy Catholic (PA) @ Stryker 7pm

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