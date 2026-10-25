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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Delta Rushing Trio Piles Up 526 Yards In 48-14 Romp Over Bryan

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DELTA (Oct. 23, 2026) – On most nights, Delta’s Gunnar Taylor could say he was the big gun of the offense by the way he ran the football.

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