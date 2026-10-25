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CROSS COUNTRY DISTRICTS: Archbold Girls Take Division IV District Cross Country Title

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COLUMBUS GROVE (Oct. 24, 2026) – The Archbold Bluestreaks came away winning the Division IV girls district cross country title at Columbus Grove on Saturday, Oct. 24.

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