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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Liberty Center Humbles Archbold 42-10 For Fifth Straight League Title

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LIBERTY CENTER (Oct. 23, 2026) – The Game. A game the entirety of Northwest Ohio has been waiting to see. A game for bragging rights and a championship in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

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