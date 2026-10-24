Close Menu
Saturday, October 24
Login
Sports

NWOAL FOOTBALL: Wauseon Rolls Past Swanton 42-6 To Close Season

By No Comments2 Mins Read

SWANTON – Wauseon (3-7, 3-4 NWOAL) scored 21 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second and rolled past Swanton (1-9, 0-7 NWOAL), 42-6, to end the season.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts