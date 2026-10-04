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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Miscues Costly In Delta’s 26-7 Loss To Patrick Henry

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DELTA (Oct. 2, 2026) - Whether it was Daniel Handler or Lemony Snicket, the author of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” could have written a football version of what happened to the Delta Panthers on homecoming night.

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