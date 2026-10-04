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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Arnold’s Four Touchdowns Lead Bryan Past Swanton, 35-7

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SWANTON – Bryan (2-5, 2-2 NWOAL) built a 28-0 halftime lead behind four touchdowns from Jake Arnold and defeated the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 NWOAL), 35-7, in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action.

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