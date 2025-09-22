NWOAL FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry Pulls Away In Second Half To Beat Wauseon, 19-7

INTERCEPTION … Wauseon linebacker Tyler Rodriguez picks off a Patrick Henry pass in the first quarter.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HOMECOMING NIGHT … A’Zarrion Hicks takes the handoff on a first quarter run for Wauseon.

Patrick Henry 19, Wauseon 7

WAUSEON – Patrick Henry pulled away from a 7-7 halftime standoff to claim a hard-fought 19-7 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory over Wauseon.

Wauseon who fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in league play scored first on a two-yard run by Landon Ballard in the first quarter.

The Patriots (5-0, 2-0) tied it up later in the quarter with quarterback Tristen Rosebrook connecting with Reid Creager on a 10-yard scoring pass.

Patrick Henry would eventually break the halftime tie in the second half with Cal Schroeder scoring on a one-yard run in the third quarter and then iced it with a four-yard run in the fourth quarter,

Rosebrook was 10 of 17 for 104 yards through the air for Patrick Henry. Jaiden Rutter had 101 yards rushing on 19 carries while Schroeder added 43 yards on eight carries.

Wauseon quarterback Kahle Albright completed 11 of 25 for 127 yards through the air but was intercepted twice. Logan Peaslee hauled in three passes for 73 yards to lead the Indians.

Patrick Henry outgained Wauseon, 241-147, in total offense and held the Indians to 21 yards on the ground on just 27 carries.

The Patriots travel to undefeated and Division 5 top-ranked Liberty Center (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL) on Friday in a huge NWOAL showdown while the Indians seek their first win of the season at Delta.

PHHS 7 0 6 6 – 19

WHS 7 0 0 0 – 7

W – Ballard 2-yd run (Mennetti kick)

PH – Creager 10-yd pass from Rosebrook (Gerken kick)

PH – Schroeder 1-yd run (kick failed)

PH – Schroeder 4-yd run (run failed)