NWOAL FOOTBALL: Delta Throttles Swanton 65-0 For Coach Mike Vicars 200th Career Win

ROOM TO RUN … Delta running back Dominic Salyers runs through the hole opened by the offensive line in Friday night’s win over Swanton to retain the “Iron Kettle”.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

AVOIDING PRESSURE … Swanton signal caller Jayden Wilson rolls out to elude the Delta pass rush.

Delta 65, Swanton 0

SWANTON - Delta retained the “Iron Kettle” Trophy with a convincing 65-0 shutout victory over arc...