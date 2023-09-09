NWOAL FOOTBALL: Patrick Henry Uses Big Plays To Beat Evergreen 38-0

By: Joe Blystone

METAMORA (September 8, 2023) – Patrick Henry used three plays of longer than 30 yards to score touchdowns and added a pick 6, scoring 30 points off those big plays, to hang a 38-0 loss on Evergreen.

The Patriots (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL) scored 14 points in the span of 12 seconds midway through the first quarter.

Houston Miranda capped a 62-yard drive by breaking a tackle and going the last 32 for a score to put PH on top 6-0.

Then on the first play after the kickoff, Bryce Bolger’s pass bounced off a Viking receiver and was picked by Landon Johnson who romped the last 26 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 margin.

The Patriots added a score in the second when after Nash Meyer hit a leaping Thomas Smith on the sideline for 35 yards, the same pair hooked up from three yards away, and added the two-point conversion to lead 22-0 at the half.

Miranda hit another big play, one more time after breaking a tackle, in the third, racing 70 yards to paydirt to put the Patriots ahead 30-0.

Brock Behrman’s three-yard catch, and score put up the final Patrick Henry score in the fourth. For the game, Evergreen had just 134 yards total offense while Patrick Henry rolled up 371.

Miranda ran for 185 yards, 102 on his two long scores. Meyer was 12-17 for 153 yards.

UP NEXT: September 15 – (Wauseon 3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) at Evergreen (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL) 7pm

PATRICK HENRY 14 8 8 8 – 38

EVERGREEN 0 0 0 0 – 0

PH – Houston 32-yard run (conversion failed)

PH – Johnson 26-yard interception return (Smith pass from Meyer)

PH – Smith 35-yard pass from Meyer (Smith pass from Meyer)

PH – Miranda 70-yard run (Miranda run)

PH – Miranda 2-yard run (Behrman pass from Meyer)

