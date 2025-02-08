NWOAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bryan Lady Bears Clip Swanton, 64-48

(PHOTO BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NWOAL ACTION … Bryan’s Mylie Vollmer gets two of her 14 points in the Golden Bears 64-48 win at Swanton.

Bryan 64, Swanton 48

SWANTON – Josey Arnold fronted three Golden Bears in double figures with a game-high 22 points in a 64-48 win at Swanton.

Averyann Fisher and Mylie Vollmer each recorded 14 for Bryan (12-9, 3-3 NWOAL), who made nine three-pointers on the night.

Swanton (3-18, 0-7 NWOAL) also had three reach double digits by Lauren Bettinger with 21, Jessica Finfera added 13, and Carli Lagrange chipped in with 11.

BRYAN (64) – Mason 0; Zimmerman7; Langham 0; Hanna 5; Fisher 14; Thiel 2; Arnold 22; Vollmer 14; Hepker 0; Kidston 0; Richmond 0; Totals: 14-9-9 – 64

SWANTON (48) – L. Yeager 3; Finfera 13; Elliot 0; Bettinger 21; M. Yeager 0; Pelland 0; Mosko 0; LaGrange 11; Ventimiglia 0; Totals: 14-4-8 – 48

BHS 18 20 13 13 – 64

SHS 7 7 15 19 – 48

Junior Varsity: Bryan, 44-15